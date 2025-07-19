GTA 6 is set to release globally on May 26, 2026; however, it will be available first on consoles and then on PC. One of the leaks suggested that the upcoming open-world game from Rockstar Games will likely offer 60 fps gaming on the Sony PS5 Pro. According to a leaker, GTA 6 will likely offer the same performance on Microsoft Xbox Series X as the PlayStation 5 Pro, achieving 60 fps. The PS5 Pro will be able to achieve the FPS based on multiple graphics settings. The leaker also mentioned that due to the collaboration between Rockstar Games and Sony PlayStation, the game will have several bundles. PUBG MOBILE Announces ‘Home Parking Lot’ Gameplay in Game, Allows Players To Show Off Their Luxury Cars, Add Friends and Earn Parking Coupons; Check Details.

GTA 6 Achieved 60 FPS on Sony PlayStation 5 Pro During Optimisation

