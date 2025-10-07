HMD Touch 4G will be launched today in India as the country's first "hybrid phone." The device will reportedly come with a retro-style compact design with thick bezels. The upcoming device is said to be inspired by the Nokia Lumia 1020 model launched in 2013. The HMD Touch 4G will likely feature a 3.2-inch screen, Jelly Case, USB Type-C charging option, touch-sensitive buttons, and dual-SIM support. Reports suggest that the HMD Touch 4G price in India could be INR 4,999. Moto G06 Power Launch Today in India with 7,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

HMD Touch 4G Launching Today in India

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (HMD India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)