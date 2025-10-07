HMD Touch 4G will be launched today in India as the country's first "hybrid phone." The device will reportedly come with a retro-style compact design with thick bezels. The upcoming device is said to be inspired by the Nokia Lumia 1020 model launched in 2013. The HMD Touch 4G will likely feature a 3.2-inch screen, Jelly Case, USB Type-C charging option, touch-sensitive buttons, and dual-SIM support. Reports suggest that the HMD Touch 4G price in India could be INR 4,999. Moto G06 Power Launch Today in India with 7,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.
HMD Touch 4G Launching Today in India
India’s first-ever hybrid phone is almost a touch away.
HMD Touch 4G. Better starts here.
Launching on 7th October, 12 PM.#HMD #HMDTouch4G #ComingSoon #HMDIndia pic.twitter.com/JfiRaKjAol
— HMD India (@HMDdevicesIN) October 6, 2025
