Motorola's new Moto G06 Power will be launched in India with a 7,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. The device will feature a 50MP Quad Pixel main camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The Moto G06 Power will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, and it will come with an IP64 rating and a 6.88-inch 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Moto G06 Power price in India could be around INR 8,000. Vivo V60e Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Will Launch Moto G06 Power Today in India

Experience elegance in every shade with the new moto g06 POWER. With its premium vegan leather design, massive 6.88" HD+ display, 50MP quad-pixel camera, and a 7000mAh battery that lasts up to 3 days — it’s power and style in your pocket. Launching 7th Oct on Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/93ByGTpApX — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 6, 2025

