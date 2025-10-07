HMD has launched its new HMD Touch 4G hybrid phone in India, offering a large display and the benefits of a feature phone. It is a compact phone designed for customers looking for a device with a bigger display but all the other options offered by a feature phone. The HMD Touch 4G price in India is INR 3,999 and it allows users to get cricket results, news, weather, and other updates. It offers video call and voice message options with other Express Chat users. The HMD Touch 4G is available in dark blue and cyan shades, with 64MB RAM and 128MB memory, expandable up to 32GB. It weighs 100 grams, has a 3.2-inch QVGA display, a 0.3MP front camera and 2MP rear camera, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless and wired FM, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C charging, and a 1,950mAh battery. The HMD Touch 4G comes with a Unisoc T127 processor and runs on the RTOS Touch system. Lava Shark 2 New Model to Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

