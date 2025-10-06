HMD Touch 4G launch date has been confirmed for October 7, 2025 (tomorrow) in India. The upcoming smartphone will be HMD's first hybrid phone and will reportedly feature a retro design, according to a report by Gizmochina. The report also stated that the device would have thick bezels, reminiscent of the Nokia Lumia 1020 smartphone launched in 2013. HMD has only shared a teaser saying, "India’s first-ever hybrid phone is almost a touch away." According to the report, the HMD Touch 4G could come with a 3.2-inch display, dual-SIM option, touch-sensitive button, Jelly Case, and USB Type-C cable. The HMD Touch 4G price in India is claimed to be around INR 4,999. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launch Confirmed on October 10, Smartphone Coming With ‘50MP No Shake Cam’; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

HMD Touch 4G Launch Confirmed on October 7, 2025

HMD Touch 4G Leaked Images, Details

