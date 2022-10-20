Amid the rising number of online fraud cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently took to social media to educate people on how to spot a fake website? The Home Ministry asked people to pay attention to the address bar. "Be vigilant while performing any transaction with non “https” websites," the tweet said. Besides, the Ministry of Home Affairs also requested people to cross check the the domain name on address bar. It said that scammers usually create websites with addresses similar to known brands. Online Fraud in Bhubaneswar: 50-Year-Old Engineer Duped of Rs 25 Lakh By WhatsApp ’Friend’.

How To Spot a Fake Website?

Fake Websites How to spot a fake website? • Pay attention to the address bar. Be vigilant while performing any transaction with non “https” websites • Double check the domain name on address bar. Scammers create websites with addresses similar to known brands pic.twitter.com/PY4MwI6HcI — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) October 20, 2022

