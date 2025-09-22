What is a SIM Swap scam? DoT India shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “SIM Swap Scam is a dangerous fraud that targets your mobile number and digital identity.” In this SIM Swap scam, fraudsters can use your personal information, which they often gather from social media platforms, so that they may contact your telecom provider. Fraudsters claim your SIM card is lost and request a new one. Once the telecom operator issues the new SIM, the old one gets deactivated, and the fraudster gains full control of your new SIM card. So, how can you stay safe from Mobile Number fraud? To stay protected from such scams, avoid sharing personal details like date of birth, mobile number, or location on social media platforms. If you stop receiving OTPs or experience a sudden network loss, be alert. Add extra security to banking apps. If anything feels suspicious, report it at www.sanchaarsaathi.gov.in website. AI Sex Video Blackmail Scam: 10 Malaysian Politicians Receive Emails Threatening To Leak Their Deepfake Porn Videos Unless USD 1,00,000 Paid; Police To Seek Google’s Help in Probe.

SIM Swap Scam Alert

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of DoT India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)