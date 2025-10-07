IBM and Anthropic announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the development of enterprise-ready AI solutions. As part of the collaboration, Anthropic’s Claude large language models will be integrated into IBM’s software portfolio to achieve better productivity. Under the partnership, Claude will be integrated into select IBM software tools, beginning with IBM’s new AI-driven IDE. The platform focuses on advanced task generation to enhance enterprise software development and modernisation. In a press release, Dinesh Nirmal, SVP, Software at IBM, said, "This partnership enhances our software portfolio with advanced AI capabilities while maintaining the governance, security, and reliability that our clients have come to expect." Global FinTech Fest 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Calls for Stronger Cyber Defences after Seeing Deepfake Videos of Herself, Highlights AI Manipulation by Criminals.

IBM Partners With Anthropic

$IBM and Anthropic Partner to Advance Enterprise Software Development with Proven Security and Governance This collaboration starts with a new AI-first integrated development environment (IDE) in private preview, where over 6,000 internal IBM users have reported average… pic.twitter.com/d976dbFfIN — TRADERVERSE.io (@TRADERVERSEio) October 7, 2025

