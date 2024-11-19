Instagram, the Meta-owned social media platform, is reportedly facing a global outage on November 19, 2024, with users in India and around the world reporting multiple issues. Many users, took to Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration over problems with the app’s music feature and difficulties logging into their accounts. Several users, such as David Carlisle (@dqc1985), shared posts saying that the app crashed when tried to add music to stories, while others questioned if others were facing the same issues. Social media users in India also mentioned similar complaints. Ashish Bharti (@TheAshishBharti) noted, "Facebook Instagram down Globally including India. Meta is investigating." Others, like Dimaz D'magan (@dimazdmagan), asked, "instagram music feature down?" Meta To Appeal CCI’s Antitrust Order Related to WhatsApp’s 2021 Privacy Policy Update.

User Asks About Instagram Down

Instagram Music Feature Down?

Instagram User Unable To Add Music to Story

Just tried to add music to my story and Instagram decided to crash instead 🙄 Anyone else having this issue? #InstagramDown #MusicFeatureFiasco #TechTroubles — David Carlisle (@dqc1985) November 19, 2024

Facebook, Instagram Down Globally Including India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)