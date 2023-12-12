iQOO 12 5G, the most anticipated smartphone, is set to launch today at 5 PM. The live streaming of the smartphone will begin shortly showcasing the overall specifications, features and design of the new iQOO flagship smartphone. The smartphone was first launched in China on November 7 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. iQOO 12 5G will launch with the same processor and the company's Q1 Supercomputing Chip for increased performance. The device will launch with a 50MP+50MP+64MP flagship camera, 120W fast-charging and improved design compared to its previous iQOO 11 smartphone. According to reports, the new smartphone is expected to launch at a price of Rs 50,000 for the base variant. iQOO 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 To Launch in India on December 12: Know Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

iQOO 12 5G Launching Today, Check Live Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)