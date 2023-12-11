New Delhi, December 11: iQOO, the premium smartphone brand, is all set to launch its latest flagship - the iQOO 12 5G - in India on December 12. The company has been teasing the iQOO 12 on its social media handles, revealing key details about the upcoming smartphone. As per the information shared by iQOO so far, the iQOO 12 5G will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset built on TSMC's 4nm process. The chipset can bring significant improvements in CPU and GPU performance compared to the previous generation, promising faster speeds and enhanced efficiency.

The iQOO 12 is confirmed to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate will result in a smoother scrolling and gaming experience. The display will also support a pixel density of 452 PPI and have a local peak brightness of 3000 nits. Realme C67 5G Launch on December 14 With 33W Fast-Charging, Check Other Announced Features of Realme's New Budget-Smartphone Here.

iQOO 12 Camera and Battery Details:

In terms of optics, the iQOO 12 will house a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. A 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP astronomy camera, and a 64MP telephoto portrait camera will accompany the triple camera setup. The iQOO 12 is tipped to pack a 5000mAh graphic battery with support for 120W fast charging. The device may also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.

On the software front, the iQOO 12 will run Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out of the box. Apart from 5G, the connectivity options on the device might include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolling Out Channel Alerts and Search Messages by Date Features on Android.

iQOO 12 Price (Likely)

According to information found on Amazon, the iQOO 12 smartphone is anticipated to have a price tag of Rs 52,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant might be priced at Rs 57,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).