iQOO has launched its most anticipated iQOO 12 5G smartphone in China on November 7 (today). The new smartphone launched with new camera, design and powerful features with Snapdragon's latest processor. The device comes with 6.78-inch display with 1400x3200 resolution and 3,000nits peak brightness. The display offers 144Hz refresh rate and other features like heat dissipation, water resistance and more. The display offers 2160Hz PWM dimming and top-notch performance due to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The device will launch next month in India on December 12, 2023. Smartphone Under Rs 50,000 On Diwali 2023: From OnePlus 11R To iQOO 7Neo Pro; Know Specifications and Prices.

iQOO 12 Officially Announced in China:

