The iQOO Z10R launch live streaming will begin soon in India. The upcoming iQOO smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor mated with up to 12GB RAM (with 12GB expandable RAM) and 256GB internal storage. The company confirmed it will get a 5,700mAh battery with fast-charging support and an IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Besides, iQOO Z10R will come with AI Erase, Circle to Search, AI Translation, AI Note Assist, AI Enhance and more. iQOO Z10R price in India is expected to be around INR 20,000 or lower. It will boast 7.39mm thickness, 120Hz AMOLED display, dual-stereo speakers, ByPass charging and Military-Grade Shock Resistance certification. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About the Latest Realme Smartphone Launched in India.

iQOO Z10R Launch Live Streaming Link

