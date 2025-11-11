Lava Agni 4 will launch in India on November 20. The upcoming smartphone is expected to offer a premium design and will come with an aluminium frame. It will arrive in Lunar Mist and Phantom Black colour options. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. Ahead of the launch, (@ZionsAnvin) has revealed key specifications of the smartphone. The Lava Agni 4 will likely feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2600 nits local peak brightness. It may offer 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone could include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. It may include a 7,000mAh battery. Lava Mobiles may offer up to three years of OS upgrades with four years of security updates for the smartphone. OPPO Find X9 Series Launch in India on November 18, Pre-Booking Offers Tipped; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

Lava Agni 4 Specs

Lava Agni 4 specifications - 6.67-inch AMOLED 1.5K res, 120Hz RR, 2600nits local peak brightness, - Dimensity 8350 - 8GB LPDDR5x RAM | 256GB UFS 4.0 storage - 7,000mAh battery (and charging not revealed yet) - Front: 50MP - Rear: 50MP (main, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide - Bloatware-free… pic.twitter.com/pu5ybISwAf — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)