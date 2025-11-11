OPPO is preparing to launch its Find X9 series in India on November 18. The lineup is expected to include two models, which are said to be OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Ahead of the OPPO Find X9 series launch, tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu) has revealed pre-booking offers for its customers. The brand appears to attract early buyers with a premium experience. The OPPO Find X9 series pre-booking offers may include a premium gift box worth of INR 5,198, a 180-day replacement policy, and multiple payment offers like a 10% bank discount, 24 months no-cost EMI, or 10% exchange bonus. Additionally, customers may also receive a three-month Google AI Pro trial. iQOO 15 Likely to Offer 5 Years of OS Updates and 7 Years of Security Patches, Launching on November 26; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X9 Series Pre Booking Offers (Expected)

Exclusive 💫 OPPO Find X9 series pre booking offers: • Premium Gift BOX worth ₹5198 • 180 days replacement policy • 10% bank discount or 24 months No cost emi or 10% exchange bonus • Google AI pro 3 months trial The pricing should be the same as the X8 series IMO. pic.twitter.com/RJNdhm8GN9 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

