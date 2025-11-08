Mumbai, November 8: OPPO has confirmed that the Find X9 series will launch in India on 18 November 2025, featuring two flagship models – OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro. The company has already introduced these devices in China and global markets. The upcoming lineup will debut in India with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and a revamped design. However, ahead of the official launch, the price of the Find X9 series has been leaked online.

According to information from a tipster, the upcoming OPPO Find X9 price in India will start at INR 74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The OPPO Find X9 Pro is expected to be priced at INR 99,999. The leaker also shared several specifications and features of the standard variant. Lava Agni 4 Gloss Back Design Revealed, Launch in India on November 20; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

OPPO Find X9 Series Launching in India on November 8, 2025

Elegant design meets powerful Hasselblad cameras in the all-new OPPO Find X9 Series. Launching November 18th, 2025.#OPPOFindX9Series #AIFlagshipCamera #HasselbladPocketCamera pic.twitter.com/6Psh4NmpiL — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) November 7, 2025

OPPO Find X9 Price Leaked Before Launch on November 8, 2025

Exclusive ✨ Oppo Find X9 (12GB+256GB) will be priced at ₹74,999 in India. 🇮🇳 Major changes from Find X8 → Find X9: • Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint • MediaTek Dimensity 9500 • 7000mAh battery (up from 5600mAh) • 50MP Sony LYT808 main cam (up from LYT700) Still the… https://t.co/QJnQWPaJ0E — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 7, 2025

OPPO Find X9 Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The OPPO Find X9 will feature the MediaTek D9500 chip and get ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint scanner when launches in India in 10 days from now. The device will come with a 7,000mAh battery that will support 80W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging and the smartphone will come with 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT-808 sensor.

The global variant was launched with a 6.59-inch 1.5K resolution display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits peak brightness. Other features include a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera, a 32MP selfie camera, an IP69 rating, and ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. iQOO 15 Battery Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch on November 26; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Find X9 Pro variant was launched globally with a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto camera, a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary camera, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera. It is equipped with a 7,500mAh battery with the same charging capabilities. The device features a 6.78-inch 120Hz LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and 3,600 nits peak brightness. Globally, the smartphone debuted with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and ColorOS 16.

