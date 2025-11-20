The Lava Agni 4 smartphone will launch today in India with a fresh design and a host of new features compared to the Lava Agni 3, which was launched last year. The new model will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Lava Mobiles has confirmed that it will launch with VAYU AI, a system that will help users edit, erase, and refine images. The Lava Agni 4 price is expected to be around INR 25,000, and it will likely feature a larger with up to 66W wired fast-charging support. POCO F8 Ultra, POCO F8 Pro Battery Details Revealed Ahead of November 26 Launch; Check Other Confirmed Specifications and Features Here.

Lava Agni 4 Launching Today in India

