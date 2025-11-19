Lava Mobiles will launch its new smartphone, the Lava Agni 4, in India on 20 November 2025 (tomorrow). The device will debut with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Lava Agni 4 will feature a 50MP dual-camera setup on the rear and is expected to include either a 5,000mAh or 7,000mAh battery with up to 66W wired fast-charging support. It will have a horizontally aligned rear camera module and will come with VAYU AI, an AI system capable of creating, erasing and refining images. The Lava Agni 4 price is expected to be around INR 25,000 in India. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 to Launch on November 26, 2025 with Major Performance Boost and Adreno 840 GPU; Check Details.

Lava Agni 4 Launching Tomorrow With VAYU AI

Some friends listen. Some teach. VAYU AI does both. This isn't just power, it's intelligence that's personal, always there to chat, share & inspire. What's the first complex idea or personal question you'll bring to VAYU AI? Launching on 20.11.25🔥🔥🔥🔥#Agni4 #VayuAI pic.twitter.com/tjzJOsBji4 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 18, 2025

