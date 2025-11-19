The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor is confirmed to launch in China on 26 November 2025, offering powerful performance. The upcoming chip will use the same Adreno 840 GPU as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will feature two cores clocked at 3.80GHz and six cores clocked at 3.32GHz. The chip is expected to achieve around a 3,000 single-core Geekbench score and 10,000 in multi-core performance. Moto G57 Power Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch on November 24; Check Details Here.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC Launching Soon

