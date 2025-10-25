Lava Shark 2 has been launched in India after several teasers. The new smartphone comes with a 50MP AI camera on the rear and an 8MP selfie camera. The Shark 2 is powered by the UniSoC T7250 octa-core processor and boasts a 6.75-inch display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Lava Mobiles has launched this device with 4GB of RAM, expandable by up to 4GB using storage, and 64GB of internal storage. The company stated that the device will be available at stores nearest to customers. The Lava Shark 2 price has not been revealed. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price, Specifications and Features, Here's Everything to Expect About Upcoming Smartphone by Nothing.

Lava Shark 2 Launched in India

Introducing the all-new Shark 2: The hunt gets real. 🦈 ✅ 50MP AI Rear Camera | 8MP Selfie Camera ✅ Octa-core UNISOC T7250 Processor ✅ 17.13cm (6.75”) HD+ Display | 120Hz Refresh Rate Available Now at your nearest retail stores.#Shark2 #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/ZGHXz7ArnQ — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) October 25, 2025

Lava Shark 2 Now Available at Nearest Stores

Introducing the all-new Shark 2: The hunt gets real. 🦈 ✅ 50MP AI Rear Camera | 8MP Selfie Camera ✅ Octa-core UNISOC T7250 Processor ✅ 17.13cm (6.75”) HD+ Display | 120Hz Refresh Rate Available Now at your nearest retail stores.#Shark2 #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/9fbHuZhYnj — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lava Mobiles X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)