Mafia The Old Country is an action-adventure video game that will launch on August 8, 2025. It will be the fourth instalment in the Mafia game series and take the players back to the 1900s, delivering a mob story set in Sicily, Italy. Ahead of the launch, the Mafia The Old Country gameplay trailer will be released, showing how the game plays and its mechanics. The Mafia The Old Country trailer will be released at 11 AM EST / 4 PM BST (in India, 8:30 PM IST) on the same day. The game is developed by Hanger 13 and published by 2K. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, May 6, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Mafia: The Old Country Gameplay Trailer Coming Out on May 8, 2025

3 days until the next move is made. Don’t miss it. May 8. 🎥 Official Gameplay Trailer: 11AM ET / 4PM BST 🎙️ #PAXEast Panel: 2PM ET / 7PM BST pic.twitter.com/MQ9eP0kocz — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) May 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)