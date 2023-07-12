Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is receiving training from martial arts experts as he prepares for a cage fight with Twitter owner Elon Musk. Mark Zuckerberg is getting trained with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Pictures of Zuckerberg showing off his ripped physique after training with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski have surfaced online. "No fugazi with Mark,” Adesanya wrote sharing the pictures. "This is serious business." Zuckerberg commented, “It was an honor to train with you guys!”

Mark Zuckerberg Prepares for Cage Fight With Elon Musk:

