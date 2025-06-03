Mark Zuckerberg-led company has announced a 20-year corporate nuclear energy agreement with Constellation Energy for the Clinton Clean Energy Center. Meta said, “Nuclear energy from the project will be used to support Meta’s operations in the region." The company highlighted the need for stable and clean energy sources as they expand their AI technologies. The company further noted, “we recognize the immense value of nuclear power in providing reliable, firm electricity, and the role nuclear projects can have in supporting local economies and strengthening America’s energy leadership.” OpenAI Working on Integration of Google Drive, Dropbox to ChatGPT, CEO Sam Altman Confirms Launching o3-Pro Model Soon.

Meta Announces Corporate Nuclear Energy Agreement With Constellation Energy

