OpenAI will soon allow users to integrate various important accounts (services) with ChatGPT to offer a seamless AI experience. The Sam Altman-run company will reportedly integrate Dropbox, Google Drive, and various other tools to boost productivity. Besides, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that the o3-Pro model would be released to ChatGPT pro users. OpenAI o3-Pro is an upcoming model that may excel in image recognition (visual analysis) and is suitable for various business functions and likely for professional use. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘AI-Powered Chatbot’ That Allows Users To Create Personalised AI Companions, Available to Android Beta Testers.

OpenAI Working on Integration of Google Drive, Dropox and Other Accounts to ChatGPT

OpenAI is gearing up to release new integrations for ChatGPT. Dropbox and stuff 👀 h/t @legit_api pic.twitter.com/3Jd4w8LLKS — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) June 2, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Hints at o3-Pro Launch Soon

just a little longer! worth the wait imo. if you send us your silicon rocks maybe it will be better. — Sam Altman (@sama) June 3, 2025

