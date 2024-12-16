The Moto G35 sale will begin today, December 16, in India. The Motorola budget smartphone was launched on December 10, 2024, with a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G35 offers 4GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, a 50 MP primary camera, an 8 MP secondary camera and a 16 MP front-facing camera. It features a T760 processor and supports 12 5G bands with VoNR (Voice over New Radio or Voice). Moto G35 price in India starts at INR 9,999, and the device comes in Leaf Green, Midnight Black and Guava Red colour options. It has a 5,000mAh battery and premium design. Realme 14x 5G Launch on December 18 in India, Will Feature 50MP Camera; Check Price and Specifications.

Moto G35 Goes on Sale Today in India

#MotoG35 -Segment's Fastest 5G Phone with 12 5G Bands | Best FHD+ 6.7” 120Hz Display | 50MP+8MP Quad Pixel 4K Video Recording — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 10, 2024

