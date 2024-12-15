Realme is set to launch the Realme 14x 5G in India on December 18, 2024. The smartphone will be the country’s first 5G smartphone with an IP69 rating priced under INR 15,000. The Realme 14x 5G will feature a 50MP camera photography and will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Realme 14x 5G will be available in three colour options. The sale of the smartphone will also start on the launch date and will be available on Flipkart. Google Pixel 9a Price, Specifications and Features Leaked Online Ahead of Launch, Here’s Everything To Know About Google’s Upcoming Mid-Range Smartphone.

Realme 14x 5G To Feature 50MP Camera

Ready to capture life in stunning detail? 📷 The #realme14x5G with its 50MP precision camera is your perfect photography partner. Launch & Sale on 18th Dec, 12 PM Know morehttps://t.co/nS6H9ZRYdf https://t.co/K7Tg7mJqWS#Dumdaar5GKiller pic.twitter.com/PbBZnUwX2g — realme (@realmeIndia) December 15, 2024

