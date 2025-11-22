Motorola will launch the Moto G57 Power in India on November 24, 2025. The smartphone will feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The device will also feature MIL-810H durability and an IP64 rating. Motorola has confirmed that the smartphone will run on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor. Moto G57 Power will include a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera supported by motoAI. The device will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. iQOO 15 Price Details Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on November 26; Check Specifications and Features.

Moto G57 Power Specs

Strong. Sharp. Stunning. That’s the moto g57 POWER — featuring the segment’s most durable 6.72” FHD+ 120Hz display for crystal-clear viewing. Protected with Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-810H durability, and IP64 to take on anything. Launching 24 Nov on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW pic.twitter.com/YJqfd150ME — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 21, 2025

