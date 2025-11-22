New Delhi, November 22: iQOO 15 is scheduled to launch in India on November 26. The company has already revealed key specifications of the smartphone. The device will use a Snapdragon processor to handle tasks. iQOO 15 will come with an OLED display and a triple-camera setup. iQOO has also revealed that the smartphone will carry a large battery, and early reports suggest a single-layer vapour cooling chamber to maintain temperatures during intensive use.

Ahead of its launch, several leaks have hinted at the iQOO 15 price in India. While the company will officially share pricing details on November 26, the smartphone is expected to come in the premium mid-range category. The smartphone will include a triple-camera setup at the rear. It is also likely to arrive in two colour options, which may include Legend and Alpha variants. Realme GT 8 Pro Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Announced, Know All About Realme Flagship Smartphone Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

iQOO 15 Price in India (Expected)

This looks like an early listing, I guess. The base variant (12GB+256GB) should be priced around ₹62,000 with offers. And that YouTuber who said the higher variant’s (16GB+512GB) box price is ₹72,999 has now taken down his video — most likely because the iQOO team asked him to… https://t.co/sxQbaGwDxn — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 21, 2025

As per the information shared by a tipster (@yabhishekhd), the iQOO 15 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage could carry a price of around INR 72,999 in India. However, with bank discounts and launch offers, the effective price for the 12GB+256GB variant might drop to nearly INR 62,000. The tipster also mentioned that the smartphone with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage was spotted with a price listing of INR 79,999 on Amazon.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features

iQOO 15 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The smartphone is expected to come in a 12GB+256GB variant and a 16GB+512GB variant. iQOO is also said to include its Supercomputing Chip Q3 to improve performance. The device will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The company will offer up to five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. Lava Agni 4 Sale Will Start in India on November 25; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The smartphone may feature a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 OLED display. The iQOO 15 will feature a 50MP + 50MP + 50MP triple-camera setup. It will come with a 7,000mAh battery, possibly paired with 100W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging support.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2025 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).