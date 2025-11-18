Motorola has confirmed the Moto G57 Power launch date in India along with several key specifications and features. The upcoming Moto G57 Power will pack a 7,000mAh battery and feature the Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 processor. The company confirmed that the new Moto G series smartphone will come with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera, an Android 16-based operating system, and a 120Hz FHD+ display. More details will be revealed soon. OPPO Find X9 Pro Price, Features, Specifications and Availability, Here's Everything to Know About Flagship OPPO Find X9 Series Launched in India.

Moto G57 Power Launching in India on November 24, 2025

Power that pushes every limit. ⚡ The moto g57 POWER — featuring the world’s 1st Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 + Android 16 for ultra-smooth performance. 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera, 7000mAh battery & a tough 120Hz FHD+ display. Launching 24 Nov. #MotoG57Power #Motorola #BeUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/r88kRZlcjN — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 18, 2025

