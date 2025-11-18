Mumbai, November 18: The OPPO Find X9 Pro has been launched in India with powerful camera specifications and features compared to the previous OPPO Find X8 Pro. The latest device has been introduced in India alongside the OPPO Find X9 standard variant and OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+ earbuds. The new Pro variant comes with a 200MP telephoto lens for capturing high-quality images, log videos, and more.

The OPPO Find X9 Pro has been launched in India in Silk and Titanium Charcoal shades and is available in a single RAM and storage variant. The revamped design features a different camera placement on the rear, introducing a rectangular-shaped bump. Check out all the details about the Pro model in the OPPO Find X9 series. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch Confirmed on December 2; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Vivo X300 Series.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications and Features

The OPPO Find X9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. The smartphone boasts three cameras on the rear: a 50MP ultra-wide-angle primary camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, and a 200MP telephoto camera in partnership with Hasselblad. The smartphone has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. All the cameras are capable of recording 4K videos at 120fps, 60fps, and 30fps.

The OPPO Find X9 Pro has a 7,500mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with ColorOS 16, based on the Android 16 operating system. It weighs 224 grams and has a thickness of 0.83cm. Just like the global variant, this model also comes with Gemini AI integration and Nano Banana. Grok 4.1 Released: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Its Latest AI Model With Conversational, Emotional Understanding and Real-World Helpfulness; Integrated With Grokipedia.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Price in India, Availability

The OPPO Find X9 Pro price in India starts at INR 1,09,000 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The official sale will begin in India on November 21, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO Official Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2025 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).