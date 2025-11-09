The Moto G67 Power 5G sale will officially begin in India on 12 November 2025 (Wednesday). The smartphone was launched on 5 November with a 7,000mAh silicon–carbon battery supporting 30W wired charging. It features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with an Android 15-based operating system, 8GB of RAM (expandable up to 24GB with RAM Boost) and 256GB storage. Moto G67 Power 5G price in India starts from INR 14,999 after discounts. The device comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD display with HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also includes a 50MP primary camera with a LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP selfie shooter. OnePlus 15 Launch in India on November 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z3 Coming Soon; Check Expected Key Specs, Features and Price.

Moto G67 Power 5G Sale on November 12

The all-new moto g67 POWER brings you unstoppable performance in stunning PANTONE shades, which one you would pick? 💚 Cilantro 💙 Parachute 💜 Blue Curacao Sales starts on 12th November at just ₹14,999* on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores pic.twitter.com/lkSk5P1uyW — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Motorola India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)