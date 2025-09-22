Moto Pad 60 NEO sale begins in India, which is now available on Flipkart. The Pad 60 NEO with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 17,999 in India. However, with discounts and offers, interested customers can get the tablet at INR 12,999. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes with an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and it is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The device features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The tablet also comes with Moto Pen support. OnePlus 15 Launch Expected Soon in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC; Check Leaked Key Specifications and Images Ahead of Announcement.

Moto Pad 60 NEO Sale Starts in India

Meet the all-new moto pad 60 NEO — slim, light, and built for study, play, and more. With a 2.5K 90Hz display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, moto pen support, Smart Connect, and a 7040mAh battery, it’s yours for just ₹12,999* on Flipkart and stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Motorola India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

