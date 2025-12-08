The Motorola Edge 70, boasting a triple-camera setup on the rear, will launch in India on December 9, 2025 (tomorrow). The upcoming Motorola smartphone is confirmed to feature MIL-STD 810H certification and a 5.99mm thickness. The Motorola Edge 70 will retain a design similar to other models, offering a premium textured finish in three colours: PANTONE Lily Pad, PANTONE Gadget Grey and PANTONE Bronze Green. The device will weigh 159 grams and feature aircraft-grade construction. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 70 will come with Gorilla Glass 7i, smarter water touch technology and IP68+IP69 ratings for water and dust protection. It will feature three cameras — a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP quad-pixel front camera. The device will also include Moto AI, a 5,000mAh silicon–carbon battery with 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, and will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. In terms of display, the Edge 70 will feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution panel with Dolby Vision support and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. POCO C85 5G Launch Set on December 9 in India; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Motorola Edge 70 Launching on December 15th in India

Motorola Edge 70 - The No Compromise Ultra slim Phone - 5.99mm| Triple 50MP cameras | 5000mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery | IP68 + IP69 + MIL-STD-810H Durability. Launching on 15th Dec, 12PM on flipkart — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 8, 2025

