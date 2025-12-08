The POCO C85 5G is set to launch in India on December 9, 2025, with an IP64 rating and a 120Hz refresh rate display measuring 6.9 inches. The upcoming POCO C85 5G will debut in India with a square-shaped camera module on the rear and a quad-curved design featuring a 50MP primary camera. It will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and 10W reverse charging. As confirmed by POCO, the device will be available on Flipkart. The POCO C85 5G price in India could be around INR 15,000. Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G Launch in India on December 9, Tipped To Include Realme Narzo 90 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G; Here’s What To Know.

POCO Launching C85 5G in India Tomorrow

Tomorrow, the segment gets shaken at 12 noon. Get set to FL⚡AUNT YOUR POWER with the new POCO C85 5G. pic.twitter.com/YNGlQvXUrw — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 8, 2025

