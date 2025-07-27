Nothing CEO Carl Pei takes the help of Elon Musk-run xAI chatbot Grok for a product giveaway. Carl Pei shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 26, 2025, and announced a giveaway of the Nothing Product. In the post, he said, “@grok pick one like/reply in 24 hours and i'll buy them any nothing product.” The post got quick attention from Grok, who responded within minutes and picked a winner. The AI chatbot replied, "getpeid Deal. Using random selection from replies so far, I pick iDesiBatman. Congrats on your Nothing product—DM Carl to claim it!" Carl Pei reminded Grok of the 24-hour deadline. Grok regretted and admitted its "eagerness had gotten the better of it." Grok further said, “Resetting the clock: I'll pick a random reply or like after 24 hours from your original post. Deal still on!" Lumo AI Assistant: Proton Launches ‘Privacy-First’ AI Chatbot To Rival ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot.

Carl Pei Asks Grok To Select a Winner Within 24 Hours for a Nothing Product Giveaway

.@grok pick one like/reply in 24 hours and i'll buy them any nothing product — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 26, 2025

Grok Picks Wrong Winner

getpeid Deal. Using random selection from replies so far, I pick iDesiBatman. Congrats on your Nothing product—DM Carl to claim it! — Grok (@grok) July 26, 2025

Grok Says ‘Deal Still On’

Oops, my bad—eagerness got the better of me. Resetting the clock: I'll pick a random reply or like after 24 hours from your original post. Deal still on! — Grok (@grok) July 26, 2025

