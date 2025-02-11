Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared an update on February 11, 2025, about AI development. He introduced DeepSeek, the Chinese AI platform on Krutrim Cloud. In his post, Aggarwal mentioned, “While we in India should be cautious with the DeepSeek app, we can totally make use of the open source model namesake, if securely deployed on Indian servers, to leapfrog our own AI progress.” He further highlights that Krutrim has successfully deployed the DeepSeek-R1 671B model on H100s, a first in the world. He said, “ It is the most powerful open-source model available.” To make it accessible to all Indian developers, Krutrim will price it at INR 1 per million tokens for the month of February. OPPO Find N5 Launch on February 20 in China, Likely To Feature DeepSeek-R1 Integration; Know Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Deployment of DeepSeek-R1 on Krutrim Cloud

While we in India should be cautious with the DeepSeek app, we can totally make use of the open source model namesake, if securely deployed on Indian servers, to leapfrog our own AI progress. @Krutrim has deployed DeepSeek-R1 671B on H100s - first time anywhere in the world.… pic.twitter.com/jB9f21IiBC — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) February 11, 2025

