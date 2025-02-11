New Delhi, February 11: OPPO (Oppo) is all set to launch its latest foldable smartphone Find N5 on February 20 in China. Additionally, it's speculated that the Find N5 will launch globally, with a possible OnePlus-branded version for markets outside of China.

The OnePlus Open 2 is anticipated to be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5 for global markets. It is expected to include similar specifications and features so that users can get the latest technology and improvements that the original model offers. Realme P3 Pro 5G Launch Date in India on February 18, Will Feature Segment’s 1st Glow-in-the-Dark Design.

OPPO has not yet released all the details about the OPPO Find N5, but various rumours have surfaced regarding its features and design. Initial reports suggest that the OPPO Find N5 could potentially be the thinnest foldable smartphone. After its introduction in China, it is expected that the device will be made available globally.

Pete Lau Says ‘No Crease Detected on OPPO Find N5’

No crease detected 🔍 Well, not on the #OPPOFindN5 😉 pic.twitter.com/bIwi1vO6sr — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) February 6, 2025

Pete Lau, the Chief Product Officer of OPPO, has been teasing the upcoming smartphone on social media. In a recently shared image, the OPPO Find N5 is shown alongside what looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, drawing attention to the differences in crease visibility between the two devices.

Lau said, "No crease detected. Well, not on the OPPO Find N5," suggesting that the new model may feature a more refined design with less noticeable creases. Pete Lau teased the OPPO Find N5 and noted, "Immensely durable, rain or shine." It highlights that the smartphone is expected to be durable in various weather conditions. It will feature IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings.

OPPO Find N5 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Find N5 is rumoured to arrive with DeepSeek-R1 integration. Multiple reports indicate that the OPPO Find N5 is anticipated to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is expected to come with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to feature an 8.12-inch foldable display. iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset To Launch in India on March 11; Check Other Details.

The OPPO Find N5 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. It is likely to include a 50MP main lens, an 8MP lens, and a 50MP lens. The smartphone may be equipped with a 32MP front camera. The Find N5 may be equipped with a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

