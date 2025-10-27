Ola Electric has announced that it is scaling its “Hyperservice” model to make electric vehicle maintenance more open and accessible. The company confirmed that Ola parts are now available directly on its app and website, allowing every customer to purchase genuine components. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 27, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, “Any mechanic can self-train & service Ola vehicles. For our 1mn+ customers, this means more freedom and faster service. You can now choose where to service your Ola — at our centre, your local garage, or on your own. Genuine parts, full transparency, no middlemen.” Aggarwal also revealed that Ola is opening its diagnostic tools, training modules, and manuals to India’s garage ecosystem. He added, “Any mechanic can become Ola-certified, upskill on EVs, and earn more. This will create thousands of skilled EV technicians across the country." 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Teased? Ducati Shares Teaser Image of Its Upcoming Sports Motorcycle, Likely To Launch Soon.

Ola Hyperservice Model

Scaling Hyperservice! Starting today, @OlaElectric parts are openly available on our app & website. Every Ola customer can now buy genuine parts directly, and any mechanic can self-train & service Ola vehicles. — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 27, 2025

Bhavish Aggarwal Says ‘Any Mechanic Can Become Ola-Certified, Upskill on EVs, and Earn More.’

We’re opening our diagnostic tools, training modules & manuals to India’s garage ecosystem. Any mechanic can become Ola-certified, upskill on EVs, and earn more. This will create thousands of skilled EV technicians across the country. — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bhavish Aggarwal ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)