OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 13 series on January 7, 2025. The OnePlus 13 series will include OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R models. The launch event of the OnePlus 13 series will be live-streamed in India at 9 PM IST on January 7, 2025. The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It may feature a 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The OnePlus 13R could feature a 6.7-inch OLED display and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is anticipated to come with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be launched in Sapphire Blue colour option. Realme 14x 5G Launched in India With IP69 Rating and 6,000mAh Battery in INR 15,000 Segment, Sale Is Live; Check Price of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

It's coming and it's going to be epic. The #OnePlus13, #OnePlus13R and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 - Sapphire Blue are set to kick off 2025 with effortless innovation and sophisticated design. Know more: https://t.co/YPbzeGFmOi pic.twitter.com/Ar3ZfGLfbr — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 18, 2024

