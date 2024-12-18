Mumbai, December 18: Realme has launched its highly anticipated 'Dumdaar 5G Killer', the Realme 14x 5G, in India. The smartphone offers a huge battery, better durability, and military-grade shock protection. The Realme 14x 5G price in India has already teased ahead of the launch, confirming that the device would cost under INR 15,000. The smartphone comes with several segment-leading specifications and features.

Realme has launched its new 14x 5G in two variants: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at INR 14,999 and 8GB+128GB variant priced at INR 15,999. The official sale is live on the selected websites, and the INR 1,000 offer is valid until December 22, 2024. Realme 14x 5G comes with competitive features compared to other devices in the segment. POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 14x 5G Price In India, Offers and Sale Date

The #Dumdaar5GKiller has finally arrived. Get yours now for ₹14,999(6+128GB) or ₹15,999(8+128GB) and avail benefits of up to ₹1000 discount. Offer valid from 18th December - 22nd December. Buy nowhttps://t.co/0sHFyEorExhttps://t.co/DUdbXsmTQP — realme (@realmeIndia) December 18, 2024

Realme 14x 5G Specifications, Features and Design

Realme 14x 5G comes with a MediaTek 6300 5G 6nm processor mated with ARM G57 MC2 GPU, ideal for high-end gaming and multitasking and with around 4,22,000 AnTuTu score. The 6,000mAh battery on the device comes with a support of 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Besides, the highlighting points of the devices are IP69 water and dust resistance rating and military-grade shock protection. These make the device last longer and protect against accidental drops, water, and other factors.

The new Realme 14x 5G features a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 625 nits of peak brightness, and 1604x720 pixel resolution. It has a 50MP OV50D AF Camera on the front and rear that supports up to 1080p at 30fps video recording. The device also gets an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone comes with Realme UI 5.0, based on the Android 14 operating system. iPhone Overheating Issues: Apple’s iPhone 16 Series, iPhone 15 Pro Series Overheated After iOS 18.2 Update, Users Blame Apple Intelligence, Says Report.

Realme 14x 5G allows up to 10GB Dynamic RAM expansion. It comes with a USB type-C port, various photography features, 5G+5G Dual Mode, Bluetooth 5.3 version, dual-band Wi-Fi supporting 2.4GHz and 5GHz, and various speaker audio effects. It supports 1 SIM+1 SIM or SD card to expand memory. In the box, it gets a charger, protective case, SIM ejector tool, data cable and quick guide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).