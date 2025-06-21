OnePlus Nord 5 is set to be launched in India on July 8, 2025, with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, sleek dual-tone finish design and likely a bigger battery. The smartphone will succeed the OnePlus Nord 4 and offer 144 fps gaming and other performance and AI upgrades. The reports hinted that the OnePlus Nord 5 could launch a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. It may have a 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Nord 5 might have a 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide and 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus Nord 5 price is rumoured to be INR 33,999. Oakley Meta Glasses: Meta Annouces Its New Performance AI Glasses High Resolution Camera, Long-Lasting Battery; Check Details.

OnePlus Nord 5 Coming With 144 FPS Gaming

Lag just left the chat. #OnePlusNord5, coming soon with 144 FPS buttery smooth beast mode.https://t.co/YOx3twzjYD pic.twitter.com/q8sSlwiNZq — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)