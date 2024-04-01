OnePlus Nord CE4 will be launched shortly in India and will be watched through an online live-streaming links on YouTube. The new OnePlus Nord CE4 will be introduced in mid-range, under Rs 30,000. The Nord CE4 from OnePlus will offer an AMOLED 'Aqua Touch Display' with FHD+ resolution, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will pack a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and RAW HDR Camera to take better pictures during the day and night. According to a report by India Today, OnePlus is expected to launch the entry variant of its Nord CE4 at Rs 24,999.The OnePlus Nord CE4 launch will begin in a few minutes; check the official live launch streaming link here. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Likely To Launch Soon in India; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Launch Today at 6:30 PM:

