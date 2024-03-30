New Delhi, March 30: Samsung is gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Samsung Galaxy M15 5G. The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is a new addition to the Samsung Galaxy M series. The Galaxy M55 5G and M15 5G is expected to come with the latest features and specifications for its users.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G has been teased on Amazon, signaling an imminent launch in India. Galaxy M55 was recently launched in Brazil. Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date for both smartphones yet. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Coming Soon

The Monster is on its way to slay with its slim and sleek design. The all-new #GalaxyM55 5G is coming soon. Get notified: https://t.co/kCZGiHc5T3. T&C apply. #Samsung #MustBeAMonster pic.twitter.com/b7sn4osdqv — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 28, 2024

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The Galaxy M55 5G might feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display of the smartphone is rumoured to come with 1,000 nits peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone is expected to have a triple camera setup at the rear. The Galaxy M55 5G might have a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G will likely be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone is expected to run on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is expected to be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The Galaxy M15 5G is rumoured to come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will likely have a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging capability. The M15 5G is anticipated to offer a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 13MP front camera. Smartphone Launches in April 2024: From OnePlus Nord CE4 to Realme 12X 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Know Details of Upcoming Smartphones To Launch Next Month.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Price (Expected)

As per reports, the Galaxy M55 is expected to come with three storage variants, which include 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The 8GB + 128GB variant might cost around Rs 26,999, and the 8GB + 256GB variant may be priced around Rs 29,999 and the top variant with 12GB + 256GB is anticipated to cost Rs 32,999. The Galaxy M15 is anticipated to come with two storage variants that might include 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB, starting at a price of Rs 13,499 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2024 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).