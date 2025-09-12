OpenAI and Microsoft have entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the next stage of their collaboration. The announcement was shared by OpenAI in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 12, 2025. The agreement marks a continued collaboration between the two companies, as they aim to build advanced AI tools. In the post, OpenAI said, “We are actively working to finalize contractual terms in a definitive agreement.” The Sam Altman-run company also added, ‘Together, we remain focused on delivering the best AI tools for everyone, grounded in our shared commitment to safety.” OpenAI and Oracle Sign USD 300 Billion Cloud Computing Deal Spanning Five Years for Project Stargate, Say Reports.

OpenAI and Microsoft Have Signs a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding

OpenAI and Microsoft have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the next phase of our partnership. We are actively working to finalize contractual terms in a definitive agreement. Together, we remain focused on delivering the best AI tools for everyone,… — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) September 11, 2025

