Oracle and OpenAI have reportedly signed one of the biggest cloud computing contracts ever. As per a report of Wall Street Journal, OpenAI has signed a contract with Oracle to purchase USD 300 billion worth of cloud computing power over a period of around five years. The deal is expected to begin in 2027 and would support the growing infrastructure needs of OpenAI. The agreement marks a major step in cloud services and shows how AI companies are preparing for future expansion. As per a report of Republic World, the massive contract is linked to a project called Project Stargate, which reportedly involves Softbank and President Donald Trump. The deal reflects how Sam Altman-run OpenAI plans to scale up its operations by securing long-term access to advanced computing power. If finalised and executed as planned, it would be among the largest cloud deals ever signed for AI infrastructure in the coming years. Larry Ellison Net Worth Soars to the Top Spot: Oracle Co-Founder Becomes World’s Richest Person, Surpasses Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

