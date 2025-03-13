Google DeepMind has launched new Gemini Robotics AI models to help with a new generation of helpful robots. The Gemini Robotics AI is based on Gemini 2.0 models that help in better reasoning, dexterity, interactivity and generalisation, according to the company. Along with it, Google announced a partnership with Apptronik humanoid robot company to test the models on Agile robots. Gemma 3: Google Releases Its New Lightweight AI Model Based on Gemini 2.0, Offers Faster Inferences, Available in Multiple Sizes; Check Details.

Google Launched Gemini Robotics AI Model

Today we launched Gemma 3, our most advanced and portable open models yet. This collection of lightweight models is designed to run fast, directly on devices like smartphones and laptops, to help devs create responsible AI apps at scale. Learn more ↓ https://t.co/yMNquc87mA — Google (@Google) March 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)