Realme 15T 5G with a 7,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6400 MAX processor is available for sale in India today. It was launched on September 2, 2025, with other specifications like a 6.57-inch 120Hz display, a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 50MP front-facing camera, along with AI Edit Genie. Realme 15T 5G offered 60W fast-charging, Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 with 3+4 years of updates and 7.79mm thickness. Realme 15T 5G price in India is INR 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB configuration, INR 20,999 for the 8GB+256GB and INR 22,999 for the 12 GB+256 GB. iPhone 17 Price in India: Know How Much iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Cost, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch on September 9, 2025.

Realme 15T Now Available on Sale

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)