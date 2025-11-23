OPPO Reno 15c is expected to launch in China in December, and ahead of its debut, key details have been shared online. As per a post of (@ZionsAnvin), the smartphone may weigh around 197 gm and could come in three colours, which could be Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue and College Blue. It is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 15c is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone may include a battery of over 6,000mAh with 80W charging support. It is said to offer a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto sensor, along with a 50MP front camera. Realme P4x 5G Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

OPPO Reno 15c Specs (Expected)

Oppo Reno 15c - 6.59-inch flat OLED 1.5K 120Hz screen - Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 - 12GB RAM - 512GB storage - No info about battery, but should be 6,000mAh+ - 80W charging - Front: 50MP - Rear: 50MP (Sony LYT-600) + 8MP (IMX355, ultra-wide) + 50MP (Samsung JN5, telephoto) - Optical… pic.twitter.com/askp8FLNMg — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) November 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

