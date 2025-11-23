Realme P4x 5G will soon launch in India, and the company has teased it on the official website by stating “built to be fastest.” The upcoming smartphone will support 90FPS gameplay in GT Mode, along with 45W fast charging and bypass charging. Realme P4x 5G launch date in India is expected to be announced soon. As per the tipster (@Sudhanshu1414), the Realme P4x 5G may come with a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera. It may also include a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme P4x 5G price in India might be around INR 20,000. iQOO 15 Launch Soon in India With 5 Years of OS Updates; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Realme P4x 5G Specs and Price in India (Expected)

Realme P4x 5G specs for India: - 6.72" LCD, FHD+, 144Hz - Dimensity 7400 Ultra - 50MP + 2MP - 8MP Selfie - 7000mAh, 45W - Priced under ₹20k pic.twitter.com/mQwRatgEdi — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) November 21, 2025

