PayPal confirmed that "PayPal Ads Manager" will launch in 2026, allowing users to earn extra revenue. "Soon, small businesses will be able to sell ads on their own sites and tap into the multi-billion-dollar retail media boom. What was once only for big brands is now available to all," added PayPal in its official announcement on the X platform. PayPal Ads Manager will give tens of millions of small businesses access to high-margin ad revenue while creating valuable new inventory for advertisers of all sizes. PayPal Ads Manager will allow small businesses to monetize store traffic, unify campaign management, and create valuable ad inventory. PhonePe Payment Gateway to Launch Device Tokenisation Solution in Partnership with Mastercard, Expand Secure Payment Options for Online Businesses.

PayPal Confirms to Launch 'PayPal Ads Management' in 2026

You could earn extra revenue with PayPal Ads Manager, launching early 2026. Soon, small businesses will be able to sell ads on their own sites and tap into the multi-billion-dollar retail media boom. What was once only for big brands is available to all. Learn more:… pic.twitter.com/us53R99UYQ — PayPal (@PayPal) October 7, 2025

